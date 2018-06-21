Stormy start to summer with tropical downpours returning Friday; Heat is back next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORMY SUMMER OPEN A soggy open to summer! Good Thursday evening. Thundery downpours have developed behind the early morning rainfall. Only .23" at the airport early in the day then a new downpour brought the total to just under a half-inch. However, under a storm or two localized total have been higher. Storm total rainfall hits a whopping 4.80" in Rossville, Carroll county.

The rich, tropical air remains in place so any storm will produce big rainfall totals and briefly heavy rain too. These are much more hit and miss and driven by some dry time after the early rainfall.

Storms and the downpours with them will be scattered this evening with a diminishing trend throughout the night. Frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes are likely along with the tropical downpours. It will be calmer later tonight.

Viewer photos catalog the approaching shelf cloud just before 8 pm approaching and then sweeping across the city.

MORE RAIN FRIDAY Rain threat is still high again Friday but the threat will begin the ease and coverage will drop sharply entering the weekend. Drier times and a dropping humidity will develop before the weekend comes to an end.