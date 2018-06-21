Thirsty Scholar closes its doors after nearly 5 years in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A popular coffee shop and wine bar on Indianapolis’ near north side has closed its doors.

A sign on the door of the Thirsty Scholar, located at 111 East 16th Street, bids customers farewell and thanks them for support but also says there is a chance it could reopen:

Dear Thirsty Family, On Thursday, June 21, (just about 5 years after opening), we will at least temporarily close. Though there’s a possibility that Thirsty will re-open at some unknown point in the future, for me I’m excited to say that either way whatever next chapters await, but I move on with gratitude for the new and dear friends, for how I’ve grown, for all the moments shared and the countless experiences for which we played host, and for being part of our city’s evolving – how lucky we are to so many cool/independent establishments these days, places like Kaffeine, Coat Check, Quills, Provider, and more. We encourage everyone to explore! So with praise for local entrepreneurs and inspiring such color and inspiration to our city, and with deep appreciation for all of the lovely people who patronized, supported, and showed us love along the way, I say thank you for the opportunity to serve and share, it’s been a hell of a ride, here’s to next steps whatever they may be for us all. Sending our best. -Thirsty

In addition to the coffee, beer and wine, the cafe hosted live music acts for nearly five years and provided a relaxing spot for Hoosiers.

Our partners at the IndyStar report Thirsty Scholar opened in July 2013.