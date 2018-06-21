× Tracking much needed rain moving through Central Indiana the next few days

Much needed rainfall is being welcomed across Central Indiana today. So far, Indianapolis has picked up .15″ of rainfall while many other areas are seeing locally higher amounts.

June is making good pace with rain for the month. With 70% of the month over, we’ve received nearly 70% of the average rainfall.

However, we still have a lot to make up for since May came in over 3.5″ short.

Chances of rain will continue throughout the afternoon and evening before we mostly dry out overnight.

However, Friday will basically be a repeat of today with rain chances developing again in the morning and lingering through the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances begin to diminish into the weekend and early next week.