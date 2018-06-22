× Another round of rain and storms…weekend turns drier!

Expect a foggy, hazy, damp start, as spotty showers linger across the state to open your Friday morning. Some early sunshine should be expected before more clouds billow up and rain chances move back in. Additional rain and storms through the day and evening could slow down your outdoor plans, be sure to have a plan B inside or at least an umbrella in hand through midnight at times.

Rain chances really begin to taper overnight and through your Saturday, as most unstable air pushes towards the east coast. This should eventually put an end to our wet pattern for a bit, as hot temperatures return mid to late next week!