Authorities: Driver of stolen pickup crashes, dies in Columbia City chase

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — Authorities say the driver of a stolen pickup truck has died after crashing while leading officers on a chase through two counties in northeastern Indiana.

The Whitley County sheriff’s office says the truck crashed into trees early Friday and the driver identified as 57-year-old William D. Kent of Pierceton died.

The chase started when Kosciusko County sheriff’s deputies spotted the pickup that had been reported stolen in Whitley County. Authorities say it ended with the crash in Whitley County.

The theft, chase and crash are under investigation.