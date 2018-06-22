Big weekend at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's another big weekend for the Indianapolis Indians. The team is hosting the Durham Bulls, and they're pulling out all the stops to make it a fun weekend for fans. From fireworks to special appearances by a Marvel superhero and the Chicago Cubs mascot, there is something baseball fans of all ages will love. A representative from the team stopped by FOX59 with Rowdie to talk about what's ahead.
