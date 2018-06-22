Cosmetologist helps cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- June is National Cancer Survivors Month, a celebration of life for those who’ve battled cancer and an opportunity to inspire those who are still fighting it today.

One survivor who's helping to spread that inspiration is Wilma Cross. She works as a cosmetologist through the "CompleteLife" program at Indiana University Health. After fighting her own battle with Leukemia, Wilma knows a little time spent pampering, can go a long way.

In addition to appearance consultations, the program offers other free resources, like music, art and message therapy.

Anyone battling cancer can use their services. For more information, click here or call 317-944-0301.