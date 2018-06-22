× Crews find body of fisherman who fell into Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say they’ve found the body of a fisherman who fell into Eagle Creek Thursday night.

Officials located the man approximately 100 yards away from the I-74 bridge over Eagle Creek. A K9 helped search crews zero in on the location.

The search began on Thursday evening around 8 p.m. The Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam. Witnesses said a group of people was fishing near the dam when the man fell in. The current carried him away.

Crews suspended their search for the man around 10:30 p.m. last night. They resumed their search around 6 a.m. Friday. They used sonar, boats, and drones in an attempt to locate the man. They also turned off the water flow from the dam in order to lower the water level.

Officials say the man was found in close to 10 feet of water roughly 100 yards away from the I-74 bridge over eagle creek. A K-9 dog helped them zero in on the location. — Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) June 22, 2018