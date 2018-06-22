Crews find body of fisherman who fell into Eagle Creek
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say they’ve found the body of a fisherman who fell into Eagle Creek Thursday night.
Officials located the man approximately 100 yards away from the I-74 bridge over Eagle Creek. A K9 helped search crews zero in on the location.
The search began on Thursday evening around 8 p.m. The Wayne Township Fire Department, Pike Township Fire Department, IMPD and IFD responded to the scene just south of the creek’s dam. Witnesses said a group of people was fishing near the dam when the man fell in. The current carried him away.
Crews suspended their search for the man around 10:30 p.m. last night. They resumed their search around 6 a.m. Friday. They used sonar, boats, and drones in an attempt to locate the man. They also turned off the water flow from the dam in order to lower the water level.