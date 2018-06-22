× Homeowner’s surveillance footage helps Greenfield police find and recover stolen wheelchair

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Surveillance video helped police recover a stolen wheelchair in Greenfield this week.

Around 2:20 p.m. Monday, someone took a wheelchair belonging to an 18-year-old with limited mobility. The teen had been at a friend’s house babysitting, but since the home wasn’t wheelchair accessible, she used crutches to get inside and left her wheelchair next to her car.

When she returned to her car, she realized the wheelchair was gone.

Greenfield police investigating the theft used surveillance video from the homeowner to see what happened and identify any potential suspects.

After interviewing multiple people, a detective located the wheelchair Tuesday afternoon and identified a 15-year-old juvenile from New Palestine as the culprit. Police recovered the wheelchair and returned it to its proper owner.

Criminal charges in the case are pending, police said.