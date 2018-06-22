× Jason Seaman serving as grand marshal at alma mater’s homecoming

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Heroic teacher Jason Seaman will be back at Southern Illinois University in the fall to serve as the grand marshal for homecoming.

In a Facebook post, the university wrote, “He’s not only a hero who protected his students during a May school shooting in Noblesville, IN, but also a Saluki who was a leader on the football field and in the classroom.”

In addition to earning academic honors throughout his Salukis football career, Seaman was a four-year letterman on the defensive line.

Earlier this month, Seaman was presented a free 2018 Hyundai Elantra by a local auto dealership.

SIU’s homecoming week is taking place Oct. 14-20.