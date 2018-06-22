× One person dead after car goes airborne in southeast side crash

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A person died in a crash on the southeast side early Friday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at Emerson Avenue and I-465.

The crash involved a gray car and a red pickup truck. According to police, witnesses said the car exited from I-465 southbound at a high rate of speed onto Emerson, drove into the median, went airborne and hit a pickup truck at the stoplight.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed, police said. The other driver was taken to an area hospital with a minor injury. When asked whether the driver of the car was impaired, police said that was “absolutely” the case.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours for crash reconstruction, police said.