Pacers introduce 1st round draft pick Aaron Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Pacers claim they got their guy with the 23rd pick in the draft. Former UCLA point guard Aaron Holiday arrived in Indy today and the newest member of the Blue and Gold says he couldn't have predicted this outcome.

"We didn't know where we were going," Holiday said after waiting until pick 23 last night at the draft. "I'm just happy that somebody really wanted me and now it's time for me to work for them."

Some of that happiness stems from knowing he'll be working for a franchise on the rise, competing with the top teams in the east.

"They pushed the Cavaliers to 7 games, they had a very good chance of winning the game. A lot f young talent on this team and I'm just ready to be a part of it."

Pacers Gm Kevin Pritchard made it clear when he met with the media after they drafted him, that he expects Holiday to compete for minutes in his first season.

"One thing you know about that third point guard position, during the season you get a chance to play, I would be shocked if he didn't play some this year.

It;s well known that Aaron comes from a line of very successful brother in the NBA. His oldest brother Justin plays for the Pelicans, his middle brother Jrue plays for the Bulls and in Aaron's first season with the Pacers, he will undoubtedly be met with some challenges, but his parents will have the biggest challenged: following three sons in the NBA.

"It's going to be interesting, we'll have to navigate it as we go," Aaron's father Shawn said on Friday at the press conference. "If you ask this question again next year we will hopefully have a better answer."

And that support from his parents and from his brothers has been invaluable to Holiday.

"Their paths were so different and just watching that and what they've been through , the ups and downs of the league...I've learned a lot from it." Holiday said. "If anything goes wrong, I can count on them."