INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s National Take Your Dog to Work Day! This fun holiday has been celebrated since 1999.

It was started by Pet Sitters International to celebrate the great companions dogs make and encourage their adoption.

Dogs at work is a growing trend at workplaces because studies show pets lower stress hormones and increase morale and productivity.

