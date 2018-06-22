× Prepare for rain but don’t completely cancel your plans

We have an active radar again today but the rainfall totals aren’t as high as yesterday. Most of the rain has been concentrated to areas south of I-70.

We could use more rain. Even though June is ahead of the game, we’re still trying to makeup for the lack of rainfall in May.

Rain chances will peak into the late afternoon and early evening hours before tapering off overnight.

If you’re headed out to see the Indians play at Victory Field, you could be dodging a few showers in the area and possibly a lightning delay. However, we’re not expecting the game to be a washout. Just take the rain gear, to be safe.

We’ll have the chance for a few spotty to scattered showers tomorrow but many of us will remain completely dry.

So tomorrow won’t be a terrible day to hit the lawn, a few showers are possible but the chances are much lower. Better days to getting the mowing done will be on Monday and Tuesday.

We see an improvement in the dew point tomorrow but it still remains at “uncomfortable” levels.

Overall, it won’t be a bad start to the weekend. Highs tomorrow stay seasonable, in the lower 80’s.