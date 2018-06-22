RECIPE: The Giant Onion Loaf
The Giant Onion Loaf
Ingredients
- 4 large sweet onions
- 2 cup flour
- ¼ cup corn starch
- 1 Tbsp. granulated garlic
- 1 Tbsp. onion powder
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 quarts of vegetable oil (for frying)
- 1 qt. buttermilk
- Salt to taste
Suggested Sauces
- 3 oz. Garlic aioli
- 3 oz. hot and sweet BBQ Sauce
Directions
- Peel the onions completely. Slice them into ¼ inch rounds and separate into rings.
- Preheat the frying oil to 350 degrees in a fryer of deep pot large enough to accommodate a frying basket.
- Prepare the seasoned flour by mixing in the cornstarch, onion, garlic and pepper together in a bowl.
- Set up a breading station with seasoned flour, buttermilk and an empty tray for the dredged onions.
- Bread the onion “strings” by coating them well with the flour, the buttermilk and then back into the flour. Transfer the dredged onions onto a sheet pan until ready for frying.
- Fry the onions in 350 degree oil, stirring them until beginning to brown. Scoop the onions up and place them into the fry basket, filling the entire basket. Place another fryer basket on top and press down to form a brick. Continue to fry until crisp and golden.
- When finished, drain the brick or “loaf” on absorbent paper. Season with salt and serve immediately with appropriate sauce.