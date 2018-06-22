INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Born in the south and made from throwaway cuts of meat and vegetables, soul food is now a mainstay in the culinary scene. Sherman visited His Place Eatery on the East Side to have a taste at what's on the menu, in honor of National Soul Food Month.
Sherman celebrates National Soul Food Month
-
Pack the pantries: Ellettsville ministry fills bellies and heals souls
-
What’s new at the Marion County Fair
-
Local artists come together for annual craft fair
-
Does it work: Chill Chest
-
Grab a drink at one of Indy’s oldest bars
-
-
Live music, good food, loyal customers… Grab a drink at Mousetrap Bar & Grill
-
Ocean Prime’s take on National Lobster Day; steaks and cocktails for Father’s Day
-
Indiana Artisan Marketplace takes over Fairgrounds this weekend
-
Bistro Month at local butcher shop
-
North side community comes together to search for dog missing since December
-
-
Celebrate National Cheese Steak Day
-
Eating healthy during Nutrition Month
-
Ted Nugent: Parkland teens attacking the NRA have ‘no soul’