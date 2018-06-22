‘What could go wrong?’ Police stop truck overloaded with furniture on interstate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Indeed, what could possibly go wrong?

Police in Massachusetts cited a driver after spotting a huge amount of furniture stacked in the back of a pickup truck.

Massachusetts State Police posted images of the truck on Facebook Wednesday after seeing the massive haul on Interstate 91 in Springfield.

The truck bed was stacked high with chairs, cabinets and more.

Police cited the driver for violating a state law regarding unsecured or uncovered loads. In their Facebook post about the traffic stop, they basically appealed to drivers to use common sense.

“Please remember, when traveling with a load in a vehicle, take a look at it and before taking to the roads, ask yourself, ‘What could go wrong?’”