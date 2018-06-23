× A pleasant finish to the weekend; heat rises next week

This is the second day in a row where high temperatures stayed in the 70’s.

It will stay mild tonight as lows drop to the mid 60’s by early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be the last day the Indians play at home until July 4th. It will be a great day for a ballgame with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 80’s by the late afternoon.

If you’ve been procrastinating getting to the lawn, tomorrow and Monday will be great days to get it done. Rain chances return mid next week.

Just make sure to pack on the sunscreen tomorrow. With more sunshine around, the heat index is back up to a 9. Sunburns can happen in as little as 15 minutes.

The heat returns by the end of the week and looks to linger into following week. The 8-14 day outlooks depicts that we’ll have temperatures likely above normal around the 4th of July.

We could be seeing or tying the warmest temperatures of the year, so far, by next Friday. If things hold together, the heat index will likely be near 100-104°.