INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters are always on high alert and helped rescue a kitten on Saturday.

A young couple was unable to get a stuck kitten out underneath their vehicle, so they came to Station 1 for help.

“Feline Friendly detectives” quickly sprang into action around 4:00 p.m. and helped rescue the kitten.

The firefighters named the little guy, who was stuck atop the couple’s fuel tank, “Muffler.”