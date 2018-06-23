Minimal rain chances Saturday; more sunshine for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few showers traveled over the state this morning as a storm system slowly exits northeastern Indiana. Moisture will still wrap behind the area of low pressure, keeping slim rain chances in the forecast throughout the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with an occasional shower through the afternoon. Temperatures will be comfortable today because the cloud cover over the area. Highs will likely reach into the upper 70s this afternoon, which is below the average high of 84° in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Indians will play this evening against Durham. Temperatures are going to be in the mid-70s at first pitch, then fall into the upper 60s at the end. The overnight low will drop near 63° in Indianapolis.

Sunday is going to be an improvement from Saturday and it will be a great day to be outdoors. Partly cloudy skies are expected over central Indiana and highs will be more seasonal for the early summer. Monday’s forecast is very similar to Sunday’s with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

The heat and storm chances will crank back up by the middle part of the work week. Storms will arrive Tuesday afternoon and temperatures are going to soar back into the lower 90s by Wednesday. We could potentially see our fourth heat wave of 2018 late next week!