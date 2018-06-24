× DNR: Search underway after man goes missing in Tippecanoe River

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in the Tippecanoe River on Sunday morning.

Just after 8:00 a.m., local residents heard a man floating downstream, near the Tecumseh Bend, yelling for help. Witnesses were unable to take any action prior to seeing him disappear below the surface.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and conducted various searches using boats. The speed of the current prevented the use of divers.

Although not above flood stage, recent heavy rains have caused river levels to rise in Carroll County. Authorities say do not underestimate the relentless power of moving water and always wear your life jacket.

Assisting agencies include the Delphi Tri-Township Fire Department, Carroll County EMS, Carroll County EMA, Carroll County Sheriffs Department, and the Delphi Police Department.

Indiana Conservation Officers will continue to patrol the area by boat.

If you have any information, please call DNR at 317-697-3342.