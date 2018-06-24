× IMPD reminding citizens to stay safe after new scooter services

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As even more people take a spin of Indy’s new scooter sharing services, police are now stepping in and putting out a reminder to let everyone know the “do’s and don’t’s” of motorized vehicles, especially in high-traffic areas.

Indianapolis still hasn’t drawn up plans on how to regulate these devices, but other cities have taken up measures to get them off the streets completely, leaving some to wonder what happens next here in Indianapolis.

Just days after first appearing, the interest in these new electric, rentable scooters keeps speeding up.

“This is actually my first time,” said rider Jessica Russell.

Two companies, Bird and Lime, both made their Indianapolis debuts last week, but the city still hasn’t established guidelines for their operations.

“[I] see them on the sidewalks, in front of the buildings,” said downtown resident Blair Boehmer, “yeah, I’m concerned from a safety standpoint.”

Sunday afternoon, IMPD put out a friendly reminder of sorts, letting people know, among other things, that motorized vehicles are not allowed on city sidewalks.

Last week, the city sent Bird a cease and desist letter, asking the company to stop operations for thirty days. The company said it’s reviewing the letter, but continues to operate.

In a statement, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office said in part “over the last several months, we have been working with the city-county council to establish guidelines that take into account this new technology and we will continue to work together to ensure the well-being and vibrancy of our downtown.”

“I’d be disappointed if they went away completely,” said rider Ayeeshik Kole.

Indianapolis isn’t there just yet, but other cities are. For example, Nashville authorities began confiscating Bird scooters in march, until the city could figure out a framework under which the company could operate.

Most people we spoke to Sunday said they like the scooters, but don’t see a problem with regulating them.