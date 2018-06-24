× IMPD: Woman dies after driver crashes into front porch on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman is dead after IMPD says a driver crashed into a northwest side home on Sunday night.

Just before 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of N. Guion Rd. on the report of a structure collapse.

A female driver told authorities she hit a rock northbound on Guion, left the roadway and slammed into a front porch of a home.

A female passenger was originally listed in critical condition and later died at Methodist. The driver is in serious, but stable condition.

Police say they are investigating the possibility the driver was impaired. If saw something, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.