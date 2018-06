JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of southbound I-65 near exit 41 in Jackson County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says traffic is being diverted to US 31.

No one was significantly injured in the incident, according to Sgt. Wheeles.

ISP is investigating the crash.

