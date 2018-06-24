Seasonal end to the weekend, but more 90s are on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is going to be more sunshine this Sunday with higher pressure moving into the Midwest today. Because of the sunny skies, temperatures this afternoon will be be higher compared to yesterday when Indianapolis reached a high of 75°. It will feel more seasonal today with temperatures in the mid-80s across central Indiana by the late afternoon.

It will be a great day to be outdoors and head to a baseball game! The Indianapolis Indians will begin their game at 1:35 p.m. and temperatures will remain in the 80s throughout the afternoon.

We are going to kick off the work week dry and warm with highs rebounding into the mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Tuesday. Hot and humid conditions will return later this week. Be prepared for highs in the 90s by Thursday!