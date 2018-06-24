× Tracking another heat wave

Not a bad finish to the weekend. We saw lots of sunshine and warmed up to the mid 80’s.

We’ll stay mild tonight as temperatures dip back to the mid 60’s by early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will pretty much be a repeat of today. However, a few scattered showers are possible in our southern counties through the early afternoon.

It’s been a warm month, so far. 70% of our days have been above average.

Plus, we have ANOTHER heat wave coming by the end of next week. The warmest temperatures of the year, so far, are possible. Plan on Feels Like temperatures to spike several degrees above 100.

If you need to get to the lawn, tomorrow will be a pretty good day. A few will dodge some showers to the south, otherwise, we’re dry. Rain chances increase Tuesday through Thursday, however, none of them will be all day rains. The weekend looks mainly dry but very hot. Monday will be the best day of the week.

After tomorrow, we begin our warming trend back to the 90’s.