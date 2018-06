× Train collides with abandoned truck on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A truck was struck by a train on the west side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

Crews with the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the scene near Lynhurst Dr. and Rockville Rd. around 1 p.m.

Fire officials say the truck appeared to have been abandoned on the tracks. It’s unclear who the owner of the vehicle is.

No injuries were reported in the incident.