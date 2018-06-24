× Vehicle carrying 4 teens crashes into pond after Johnson County chase

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A police chase in Johnson County ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a lake early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was carrying four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17, according to the sheriff’s office. One of those teens is now facing a felony charge of fleeing in a motor vehicle.

The chase started around 2:30 in the morning, when a deputy reportedly observed the suspect vehicle fail to dim its high beams while traveling eastbound on Smith Valley Rd. The deputy says he attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and accelerated to about 90 mph.

The vehicle eventually made it Honey Creek United Methodist Church, where deputies say the driver went through the parking lot, into the grass and then crashed into a pond.

As the vehicle sank below the surface, deputies say the four teens exited the vehicle. Two of them made it to shore by themselves, but two needed help from officers, the sheriff’s office says.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the juveniles to Community Hospital South for evaluation.

The sheriff’s office says the driver admitted to running from the deputy because he only had a permit instead of a driver’s license.