Best of the week! Storms and heat coming in the days ahead

Expect another dry, very seasonal day for Indianapolis! Clouds and sun will be mixed across the state, as a southern storm system pulls east through the day. Any rain chances will be EXTREMELY LIMITED and contained to our southern counties only. Seasonal temperatures will be expected marking the “pick of the week!”

A slight storm chance begins on Tuesday afternoon and will increase into the day Wednesday. Scattered storms and heavier downpours midweek will be our best shot of rain all week. Beyond the storms, heat will return and take us through the weekend.