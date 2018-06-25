Another thrilling season of Big3 Basketball begins on Fox Sports. Rapper and actor Ice Cube and Hall-of-Famer Clyde Drexler share their thoughts on the new season.
Big3 Basketball on Fox Sports
-
Fever building around three rookies
-
Parents, players plan to march in support of Carmel coach after removal
-
College basketball commission calls for lifetime bans for cheaters, end to 1-and-done
-
Carmel players, parents show support for fired girls basketball coach
-
WNBA donating portion of ticket sales to women’s groups
-
-
B1G moment: Rutgers upsets Indiana in conference tournament
-
Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after 2 seasons
-
Romeo Langford wins 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball
-
Pacers to meet Cavaliers in first round of playoffs; find full postseason schedule
-
Decision Day: Will Romeo Langford choose Indiana, Vanderbilt, or Kansas?
-
-
Tom Crean named next head coach at Georgia
-
Commission on College Basketball issues recommendations for NCAA
-
Fox adds Tim Allen’s comedy ‘Last Man Standing’ to fall lineup