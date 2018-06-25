“Bodysnatch” filmed in Indianapolis

It's a sci-fi thriller and it was filmed here in Indianapolis. "Bodysnatch" was produced by Jeffrey Reddick and Greg Ballard, both IU graduates. IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn plays a role in the film as well. You can stream "Bodysnatch" on iTunes, Amazon Prime and most major cable providers right now!
