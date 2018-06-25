Carmel school board to decide the fate of elementary schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, In. - The Carmel Clay School Board could vote to close one elementary school and move another at a school board meeting Monday night.

The district is planning to close Carmel Elementary and re-locate Orchard Park Elementary School to Clay Center Road. The district says the decision is more cost effective given the cost of renovation and declining enrollment in the district.

Many parents want the board to re-evaluate its decision and have been fighting to save the Carmel Elementary School and Orchard Park Elementary School.

One parent said the board pushed the plan through too fast despite it holding several input meetings over the past few months.

“What kind of feasibility study supports this closure, what kind of redistricting is necessary to support some new plan, all this doesn't seem to be very proliferated as far as the community being aware of it,” parent Nicholas Plopper said.

The plan would not raise taxes for any Carmel resident. No students would be moved for three years. The process would be set to being in 2020.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday night.