Chow down on Indy's best burgers for $5 during Indy Burger Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can enjoy some of the Indy area’s best burgers for just $5 during Indy Burger Week.

This is the third year for the event, which is organized by NUVO and runs from Monday, June 25, through Sunday, July 1.

Twenty percent of registration fees and sponsorships go to Second Helpings, a local charity that helps feed the hungry and trains unemployed and underemployed adults for careers in the food industry.

More than 40 restaurants are participating in this week’s event. Organizers say the deals are good for dine-in meals only. They encourage you to tip servers at least 20 percent since you’re getting a great deal on your burger.

You should also get there early—it’s not out of the ordinary for some restaurants to have long waits and it’s even possible they’ll run out of burgers on a given day!

You can learn more at the Indy Burger Week website.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants: