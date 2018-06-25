Humidity and storm chances rise before next surge in heat

DIFFERENT DAY
It was a little upside-down today weather-wise in central Indiana. Good Monday everyone. It was WARMER north where skies are brighter. Clouds and some light rain keep temperature much COOLER south Monday afternoon.
Showers are minimal in coverage this evening and any rain threat will diminish later tonight with little to no rain likely beyond midnight.
HUMIDITY AND STORMS
Humidity is on the rise again and with a nearby front – the chances of showers and storms will return in scattered fashion Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time peak rain and storm chances are to develop overnight Tuesday into the early Morning hours on Wednesday. A few more active/gusty storms are possible as well. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of western Indiana with a slight rise of severe storms. We will monitor trends and timing as more data becomes available. The potential for clusters of storms will diminish as a new surge in heat develops and pushes into the state late week.
SUMMER HEAT TAKING HOLD AGAIN
Summer heat and humidity will return in a big way and an extended one too. The high levels of humidity combined with potentially the hottest air of the season will likely create a heat index near or above 100-degrees into early next week.