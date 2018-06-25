Humidity and storm chances rise before next surge in heat

HUMIDITY AND STORMS

Humidity is on the rise again and with a nearby front – the chances of showers and storms will return in scattered fashion Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time peak rain and storm chances are to develop overnight Tuesday into the early Morning hours on Wednesday. A few more active/gusty storms are possible as well. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined a portion of western Indiana with a slight rise of severe storms. We will monitor trends and timing as more data becomes available. The potential for clusters of storms will diminish as a new surge in heat develops and pushes into the state late week.