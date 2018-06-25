× INDOT encouraging drivers to plan detour routes before I-65 construction begins Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A major interstate project is set to begin on Sunday that will close down parts of I-65 for more than one month.

INDOT will repave seven bridges along the interstate during the project. During that time, INDOT says they will close southbound I-65 between the I-65/I-465 interchange on the northwest side.

Before the project begins, INDOT wants Hoosiers to plan ahead and practice using detours. INDOT has multiple signs up along the interstate as well as a push on social media and other ads to warn drivers of the upcoming closures.

“We’re also asking people to expect delays. A closure like this is going to impact thousands of vehicles,” Spokesperson Lamar Holliday said.

For those who work on the road for a living, the next month will be more than just a small headache.

“I’m a delivery driver. I’m delivering now. I gotta figure out a way of getting around,” said Vince McClurg.

During the closure, I-65 southbound traffic on the northwest side will be detoured via I-465 South or I-865 East. The project will also close both directions of I-65 between Meridian St. (exit 113) and 21st St. (exit 115) in downtown Indianapolis. The entrance and exit ramps at the Dr. Martin Luther King St./West St. interchange (exit 114) will also be closed. The entrance ramp from 21st St. to northbound I-65 will remain open.

The construction is expected to take 35 days. Both portions of I-65 are expected to re-open August 5.

For more information on the project, and its closures, you can visit here.