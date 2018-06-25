× Man accused of robbing Indian restaurant in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was arrested over the weekend after police say he robbed an Indian restaurant.

Officers were called to the Taste of India on 4th St. to investigate a disturbance at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they learned a man, later identified as William Dunn, had allegedly demanded car keys and money from two employees while brandishing a knife.

Police say Dunn then picked up a chair, threw it at one of the workers and fled the restaurant.

After obtaining a suspect description, officers say they located Dunn in the area of 2nd St. and Rogers St. He was detained and transported to the police department, where he was charged with armed robbery, a level 3 felony.

Police say Dunn was intoxicated and stated he had been attending a wedding reception nearby.