× NBA names Victor Oladipo Most Improved Player

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo took home the Most Improved Player honor at the NBA Awards show, Monday night in California.

“I want to thank my God in heaven for giving me the ability to play this game,” Oladipo said on stage after receiving the award

The former Indiana University All-American came to the Blue and Gold from the Thunder in a 2017 offseason trade with Domantas Sabonis for Paul George. In his last season in Oklahoma City, Oladipo averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He bested all of that in his first season in Indianapolis, netting 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and an NBA-best 2.4 steals per game.

Teammate Myles Turner reacted to the announcement on Twitter.

Was it even a debate? — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 26, 2018

“Shout out to the Pacers organization for believing in me,” Oladipo added. “It’s only the beginning for us.”