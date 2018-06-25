× Passenger dead, driver hospitalized after car crashes into northwest side home

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – One woman is dead after the car that she was riding in crashed into a Northwest side home. Right now, the driver of the car is still in the hospital as detectives determine if she was impaired.

We spoke with the homeowner who says she was inside when the car smashed into her cement porch.

“My whole house just shook. It was a huge boom,” said homeowner Traci Bishop.

Traci Bishop says she woke up Sunday night to find her house knocked off its foundation after a car smashed into her cement porch.

“I just saw a car right here in front of my porch,” said Bishop.

Police say the Ford Fusion ran off Guion Road, crossed 32nd street, and then smashed into her northwest side home. That crash took the life of the passenger and seriously injured the driver.

“I saw blood coming down the driver’s face and then the passenger she was in the backseat and her feet were out the window. I came down the steps and that was when I realized I knew her,” said Bishop.

Bishop says the passenger was a friend and a mom.

“She was one of my former dance moms. Her son danced with me. She was a great mom and today is her birthday,” said Bishop.

Bishop also says she knows the driver. She tells me she just talked to her a few hours before the crash.

“I would have never imagined that this would have happened to her…to them,” said Bishop.

Investigators are working to determine why the car went off the road in the first place.

“We do expect that there is a possibility of impairment due to illegal substances. We have to wait for a blood draw to come back to find out if there were any substances,” said IMPD Cpt. Harold Turner.

As police wait for those results, Bishop says she is sick to her stomach that a mom and a friend was taken too soon.

“I woke up to that this morning. I can still see the look on her face,” said Bishop.

As investigators work to determine the cause of the crash, it will be up to the prosecutor’s office f charges will be filed.