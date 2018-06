FISHERS, Ind. – A driver was arrested Monday after allegedly driving over 120 mph on I-69 near Fishers.

It was in an active INDOT work zone with a speed limit of 60 mph, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Sgt. Perrine says the driver asked for a warning, but he ended up behind bars instead.

“#DontDriveLikeAKnucklehead,” Sgt. Perrine tweeted.