× Rattlesnakes slither out of family’s pool noodles, prompting warning from fire department

BUCKEYE, Ariz. – A family’s unsettling discovery led to a warning from an Arizona fire department.

The Buckeye Fire Department says a family picked up a pair of pool noodles that had been left outside only to see a rattlesnake slither out. They found younger snakes inside the pool noodles.

Experts said it’s likely the snakes were looking for someplace cool to hide so they could get out of the heat, according to KNVX.

The fire department said the snake didn’t attack and reminded residents to stay calm if they encounter a rattlesnake. Abrupt movements will serve only to startle the snake, which may perceive you as a threat and go on the offensive.

“If the first indication of a rattlesnake’s presence is the sound of its rattle, you’ve already startled it,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Instead of running, stay still. Chances are, the snake will stop rattling and slither off after it has calmed down.”

Experts said you should eliminate anything a snake or other critter can use to hide and keep your areas neat and tidy. They recommend storing pool toys on elevated shelves or in sealed plastic containers.