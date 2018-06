× Report: Pacers to decline Lance Stephenson’s option for 2018-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers will decline Lance Stephenson’s team option of $4.3 million for next season, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports.

The decision will make Stephenson a free agent.

The Pacers will now maintain as much financial flexibiliy as possible entering July 1 free agency. Stephenson enters market, too. https://t.co/rOZvIjdQbH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2018

Stephenson averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Pacers in 2017-18. The NBA Free Agency period begins on July 6.