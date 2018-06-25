× Reports: IU baseball’s Chris Lemonis set to take head coaching job at Mississippi State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University baseball coach Chris Lemonis plans to leave Bloomington to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State University, according to multiple reports.

D1baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers was the first to report the news. The Bloomington Herald-Times, citing sources, confirmed that Lemonis planned to take the Mississippi State job.

BREAKING: I’m hearing from sources that @IndianaBase head coach Chris Lemonis will be the next head coach at @HailStateBB, and that top #HailState assistant Jake Gautreau will stay on staff. If that doesn’t change, I really like that duo. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 25, 2018

In four seasons with the Hoosiers, Lemonis led IU to 141-91-2 record, including three appearances in the NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers finished 40-19 during the 2018 season and made it to the Austin Regional final.

Lemonis replaced Tracy Smith as the Hoosiers’ head coach after Smith left for Arizona State following the 2014 season.

Lemonis will replace Gary Henderson, who guided Mississippi State on an interim basis after coach Andy Cannizaro resigned early during the 2018 season.