Vigo County authorities searching for missing boy with autism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a boy who was reported missing Monday afternoon, according to our newsgathering partners at WTHI.

The sheriff’s office said Austin Lawhorn “A.J.” was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This is Austin Lawhorn. He goes by A.J. He went missing this afternoon. https://t.co/84xHUZHT1U pic.twitter.com/kgr1WnJUDs — Heather Good (@HeatherGoodWTHI) June 25, 2018

His last reported location was in the area of 8092 East Gospel Grove, heading west towards Chamberlain Road in Vigo County.

Police told News 10 officers are searching in the area of Hawthorn Park with canines and drones for Lawhorn.

JD Kesler from the Vigo County EMA says when the canines began searching for Lawhorn, they tracked his scent north.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said Lawhorn was wearing camo shorts and a Tom Brady shirt.

He normally wears glasses but was not at the time of his disappearance. He wasn’t wearing shoes at the time of his disappearance. Lawhorn is autistic. He is 5’6”, and weighs 100lbs.