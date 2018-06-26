2 drivers clocked traveling at least 120 mph in Hamilton County construction zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Two drivers are facing serious charges after Indiana State Police clocked them going two times the speed limit through a construction zone in Fishers.

“A trooper stopped the first one using a laser. He was able to laser the car at 120 mph in a posted 60 mph,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Minutes later, on the same stretch of I-69, another trooper says he spotted another driver weaving in and out of traffic. ISP says that driver also drove on the median before he was pulled over and handcuffed.

“The trooper was able to lock into him with his radar well over 100 and it took several miles to catch up to him,” said Sgt. Perrine.

One of the drivers asked to be let off with a warning.

“If you are doing twice the speed limit…you are not going to get a warning,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Troopers arrested both Taylor Delong and Jared McNutt and booked them into the Hamilton County Jail. ISP Sgt. John Perrine says the suspects face reckless driving charges and possibly state penalties.

“It is incredibly alarming. These are people’s family members working in the construction zones trying to earn a living. They have enough danger as it is,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Construction around central Indiana picks up every summer. Right now, there are two dozen construction projects underway in Marion County alone and ISP cracks down on speeding in those spots.

“When someone so carelessly drives through these areas at reckless speeds, it puts everyone in danger,” said Sgt. Perrine.

INDOT says there have already been nearly half a dozen fatalities and more than 200 injuries within work zones in 2018, as enforcement says they will continue to hand out tickets until drivers learn to slow down.

“As petty as it may seem to stop someone for speeding…it saves lives,” said Sgt. Perrine.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision for the two drivers.