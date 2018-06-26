A few more storms before heat takes hold; Extended heat wave coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video SUNNY AFTERNOON Brightening up after the late morning rain and thunderstorms. Sun is coming and temps will rise.

Visible satellite shows sun emerging in western Indiana just before 4 pm.

Our cameras from Lafayette and Westfield shows blue skies and a much brighter afternoon getting underway and now brightening up over downtown Indianapolis.

NEW STORMS LATER We picked up nearly a half-inch of rain with locally higher totals in and around thunderstorms. Radar estimated 1" plus in some locations. Severe storms downstate with damaging winds toppled trees in and around Posey, Gibson Dubois and Martin counties. Some trees toppled as well in southern Lawrence county as well.

Rainfall reached nearly a half inch Indianapolis but in and around some thunderstorms, locally heavy if not tropical downpours occurred. The rain fell hard and fast with some local totals of more than 2".

New storms will emerge later this evening and early tonight. A few gusty storms could occur then we expect a diminishing trend after 2 am.

EXTENDED HEAT WAVE COMING