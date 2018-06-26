× Amazon rolls out Whole Foods home delivery in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Amazon and Whole Foods expanded their home delivery service to five cities, including Indianapolis.

Starting Tuesday, Amazon Prime members can buy fresh produce, meat, seafood and other products through Whole Foods that will then be delivered to their door. Delivery could take as little as an hour, according to the company.

Delivery is available between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Prime members can get two-hour delivery for free. One-hour delivery costs $7.99 on orders of $35 or more. Customers can find eligible products in the Whole Foods Market selection at www.primenow.com or via the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.

The service also launched Tuesday in Chicago, Houston, Minneapolis and San Antonio. It’s now available in 19 cities and Amazon plans to continue the program’s nationwide expansion through 2018.

That’s not the only perk Amazon Prime members will get at Whole Foods. Beginning Wednesday, Amazon Prime members will receive extra discounts on certain products at Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods 365 stores. You can get the discount via the Whole Foods app or by using your mobile number at checkout to verify your Amazon Prime account. Find more information about the discount program here.