Celebrate National Chocolate Pudding Day with Frozen S’mores Cones
Frozen S’mores Cones
Yield: Makes 12 cones
Ingredients
- 1 box (3.9 ounces) instant chocolate pudding mix
- 2 cups milk for pudding
- 8 ounces whipped topping
- 8 ounces marshmallow creme
- 2 graham crackers, crushed
- 12 ice cream cones
- Marshmallows and chocolate sauce for serving, if desired
Directions
- Make chocolate pudding by whisking together pudding mix and cold milk. Fold in 1/2 cup whipped topping and set aside.
- Combine marshmallow creme and remaining 1/2 cup whipped topping.
- Spoon pudding into each ice cream cone so it’s filled halfway. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs on top.
- Spoon marshmallow mixture on top of pudding and sprinkle with more graham cracker crumbs so cone is filled.
- Set each cone in a muffin tin cavity and freeze for several hours.
- When ready to serve, drizzle hot sauce on top of each cone and add a marshmallow if desired.