Celebrate National Chocolate Pudding Day with Frozen S’mores Cones

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Frozen S’mores Cones

Yield: Makes 12 cones

Ingredients

  • 1 box (3.9 ounces) instant chocolate pudding mix
  • 2 cups milk for pudding
  • 8 ounces whipped topping
  • 8 ounces marshmallow creme
  • 2 graham crackers, crushed
  • 12 ice cream cones
  • Marshmallows and chocolate sauce for serving, if desired

Directions

  1. Make chocolate pudding by whisking together pudding mix and cold milk. Fold in 1/2 cup whipped topping and set aside.
  2. Combine marshmallow creme and remaining 1/2 cup whipped topping.
  3. Spoon pudding into each ice cream cone so it’s filled halfway. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs on top.
  4. Spoon marshmallow mixture on top of pudding and sprinkle with more graham cracker crumbs so cone is filled.
  5. Set each cone in a muffin tin cavity and freeze for several hours.
  6. When ready to serve, drizzle hot sauce on top of each cone and add a marshmallow if desired.