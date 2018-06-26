× I-69 Bloomington construction continues with new restrictions in place this week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The continuing construction along the new I-69 corridor in Monroe County will have several things happening this week that will affect drivers traveling both north and south.

Much of the work will take place during the non-peak rush hours but slowdowns will be evident for the entire week.

Motorists should expect to see the following activities this week which include:

Paving operations will be in place all week on both northbound and southbound SR 37 from just south of Rockport Road to the Vernal Pike overpass. Traffic will remain in the left lane with a second travel lane on both northbound and southbound SR 37 opening on Friday. Permanent striping will continue Thursday and Friday on ramps and the third travel lane. Motorists should be aware of traffic shifts and potential rolling closures for worker safety.

Second Street (SR 45) will open to four lanes of traffic on Thursday morning to accommodate additional county fair traffic. Law enforcement will be in place to flag the intersection of 2nd Street and Basswood Drive for new signal installation. Flagging operations will occur on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Work at the Sam’s Club/Rural King entrance has been completed and traffic will resume normal pattern on Tuesday morning.

There will be a daily westbound lane closure on 3rd Street (SR 48) to allow for clean-up work around the multi-use path and for underground work related to traffic signals.

There will be daily shoulder closures at the SR 46 interchange. The southwest ramp shoulder will be closed for installation of a modular block wall. The northeast ramp shoulder will be closed to allow for the drilling of high mast light pole foundations.

There will be daily single lane restrictions on both northbound and southbound SR 37 from Kinser Pike to South Crossover Road for paving operations, median drain improvements, stone shoulder placement and frontage road drainage improvements. Crews will also be removing a number of construction related median crossovers.

All construction activity is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.