× IMS to host USAC Midget event Brickyard week, named after Bryan Clauson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Motor Speedway is not afraid of adding new elements to its yearly schedule (see NASCAR in 1994, SVRA in 2014, and the Red Bull Air Race in 2016). On Tuesday, track president Doug Boles announced IMS is expanding it’s motorsports footprint in 2018, hosting a USAC Midgets race the week of the Brickyard 400.

“It is some of the most exciting racing on Earth,” said Boles, “and they’re some of the most talented drivers on Earth. It’s one of those things that until you experience it first-hand, you really just don’t understand.”

The event is called the Driven 2 Save Lives BC 39, honoring Noblesville’s Bryan Clauson, who lost his life in a USAC race in August of 2016. Clauson & IndyCar driver Justin Wilson each saved five lives with organ donations following their deaths on the track. Those tragedies spurred the creation of the the Driven 2 Save Lives movement, aimed at increasing the number of registered organ donors.

“I think it speaks more to the person that he was outside the race car,” said Tim Clauson, Bryan’s father. “You don’t realize the impact he has on the outside world. To this day, to still see it over two years later is just incredible.”

NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will race in the event and was a good friend of Clauson’s. He fondly remembers two years ago, Fathers’ Day weekend, racing midgets with Bryan.

“We got to spend a lot of time with each other and our dads,” said Stenhouse. A couple weeks after that is when we ended up losing Bryan, so that week was very special to me. If I got anything from it, it was when I get in dirt cars, just have fun.”

IMS expects more NASCAR stars to join in on the fun and add to the excitement of Brickyard week. The Driven 2 Save Lives BC39 will span Wednesday and Thursday, September 5 & 6.