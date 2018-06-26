LIVE BLOG | Storms moving through central Indiana
Storms are moving through central Indiana Tuesday, bringing rain and lightning to the area.
The threat for severe weather is low, but the storms could pack strong wind gusts, hail and heavy downpours.
Follow along with updates in our live blog below:
The hail track that went through downtown…what did you get! Also, reports of high water now on 65! @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/ymzx6tr63b
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018
Reports of hail downtown, under 1" in diameter #Indy @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/kbUESEsNSJ
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018
10:50 am: 46 mph wind gust at the #Indy airport as the line went through. Other reports of pea sized hail in downtown #Indy and Fountain Square areas. Heavy rainfall pretty much all along the line. #INwx
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 26, 2018
Bedford also in for a nasty storm too! @fox59 pic.twitter.com/shwMC8MI9M
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018
Portions of I-65 towards downtown covered with several inches of water. Several cars slowing down to avoid pic.twitter.com/JYC47u53df
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) June 26, 2018
Most intense of storm along the line just now east of 465 loop! Up next Hancock county @fox59 pic.twitter.com/qTHXjIZj9B
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018
Crazy rain in downtown Indy! pic.twitter.com/aK1M1XOS9n
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) June 26, 2018
No warnings but heavy rain and lightning remain in the area! What for storm to pass before venturing out! Should be to Indiana/Ohio line around 2pm! @fox59 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/gxzfGMnNEY
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018
WATCH: Lots of RAIN right now outside the station as storms are moving through central Indiana. Follow our live weather blog ➡️ https://t.co/DJBiW2twSp pic.twitter.com/VQRpUByKXR
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) June 26, 2018
Nope. #inwx pic.twitter.com/RTHE4IIzze
— Shannon Houser (@Shannon_Houser) June 26, 2018
WOAH! Heavy rain & wind hitting #Indy’s northwest side right now 💦☔️ pic.twitter.com/BTdFAkXLB3
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) June 26, 2018
Got rain? If not, you will… @fox59 @theWXauthority #FOX59Morning pic.twitter.com/YBks5uddpK
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018
This line will be into Indy before 11am…heavy rain in spots, lightning and gusts to 40 mph. @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/Cwr6jGWvLU
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018
Healthier line here with gusts up to 45 mph possible… @fox59 pic.twitter.com/QOLBPGjYnk
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018
Northern flank of storm cluster weakening…this area just rain and lightning! @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/9AhobXA2Tb
— Jim O'Brien (@JimOBrienWX) June 26, 2018